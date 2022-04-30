Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kinlochshiel sent hosts Newtonmore tumbling out the MacAuley Cup

Kinlochshiel marched into the last eight of the Artemis MacAulay Cup with a comprehensive 3-0 victory away to Newtonmore on a day when seven ties produced 33 goals.

Three miles away in Kingussie, the home side ousted Fort William 4-0.

A second-half surge from Lovat saw them through 4-1 at Kilmallie and that was also the score for Inveraray at home to Col Glen and for Oban Camanachd over visitors Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Kyles had a 4-2 away win over Oban Celtic and Bute prevailed 5-0 in the all-lower league clash at Aberdour.

John MacRae scored Kinlochshiel's opener in the second minute and there was barely quarter of an hour left when Keith MacRae got the next in advance of John MacRae confirming Newtonmore's second cup exit in a fortnight.

Kingussie maintained their 100% record in all competitions when they rushed to a 3-0 half-time lead through Savio Genini, Roddy Young and James Falconer. Genini completed his double early in the second half.

Greg Matheson struck first for favourites Lovat, but Stuart Callison soon equalised. Kilmallie then stalled their opponents for 40 minutes before Lovat rushed to victory with a Marc MacLachlan goal bracketed by a Lewis Tawse double.

Two from Connor Howe and one each from Daniel Madej and Daniel Cameron sent Oban Camanachd through and John McNulty got Mid Argyll's consolation.

Lennon Campbell grabbed a shock opener for Oban Celtic, but Kyles stormed back with two from Callum Millar, a goal from Roddy MacDonald and a Ross MacRae penalty. Scott Dempster rounded off with Celtic's second.

Daniel MacDonald similarly put Col Glen in front, but Inveraray promptly replied through Ali MacDonald, Ross MacMillan and a Fraser Watt double.

A Craig Fisher hat-trick and two from Scott Harvey completed the task for Bute.

Shinty's oldest derby between Glenurquhart and Strathglass at Drumnadrochit in the Mowi National Division ended 4-1 for Glenurquhart.