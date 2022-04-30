Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Birmingham Bulls celebrate with the British Kabaddi League trophy

Birmingham Bulls proved too strong for a tired Glasgow Unicorns team as they ran out 48-18 winners in the final of the inaugural British Kabaddi League.

Glasgow had spent their energy winning a thrilling semi-final 33-31 against the much-fancied London Lions.

However, minus the tournament's top raider Piotr Pamulak through injury, they never threatened the Bulls.

England skipper Someshwar Kalia and Felix Li anchored Bulls' defence, while Vinay Gupta led the charge in raids.

The Bulls, with George Wellington sent in for the do-or-die raids, had already come through a pulsating play-off match on Saturday, beating Wolverhampton Wolfpack 42-41.

Manchester Raiders, whose first defeat in the competition had come in a 44-33 semi-final loss to the Bulls, eclipsed London Lions for third place in another nail-biting match, winning 52-51.

Amo Singh, co-owner of the Bulls, said the title success was testament to the dedication of the players and the backroom team.

"I'm so delighted," Singh added. "We worked so hard to get past Manchester in the semis and I'm really pleased the players kept the momentum going in the final against Glasgow.

"We'll be even stronger next year when it comes to defending our title. It's been a brilliant tournament."

Sunday's results

Semi-final one

Manchester Raiders 33-44 Birmingham Bulls

Semi-final two

Glasgow Unicorns 33-31 London Lions

Third-place playoff

Manchester Raiders 52-51 London Lions

Final

Birmingham Bulls 48-18 Glasgow Unicorns

Saturday's results

Manchester Raiders 60-37 Edinburgh Eagles, London Lions 69-26 Leicester Warriors, Glasgow Unicorns 47-32 Walsall Hunters, Birmingham Bulls 42-41 Wolverhampton Wolfpack