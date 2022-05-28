Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lovat got the better of Newtonmore

Fraser Heath's hat-trick secured Lovat a place in the Tulloch Camanachd Cup quarter-finals as Newtonmore were knocked out.

Kingussie scraped through to the last eight, coming from behind at the death for a narrow penalties victory over second-tier side Beauly, while holders Kinlochshiel cruised through 7-0 at home to Caberfeidh.

Kyles eliminated Fort William 3-0 and it was 5-0 for Glasgow Mid Argyll over Bute. Skye beat Strathglass 5-1 in Portree and the biggest win was Oban Camanachd's 9-0 drubbing of Lochaber on Friday night.

Max Campbell gave Newtonmore the edge with two first-half goals split by a reply from Fraser Heath. However, Heath completed his treble for last year's finalists Lovat in the second, before Campbell was sent off.

Kingussie got off to a flying start at The Dell with Ruaridh Anderson's fourth-minute opener but Jack MacDonald's second-half equaliser took it to extra time.

Ross Forbes looked to have clinched it for Beauly in the dying moments of normal play. However, Savio Genini netted a dramatic 124th-minute leveller. The shootout was also a cliff hanger, ending 5-4 for undefeated Kingussie.

Jordan Fraser, John MacRae and Keith MacRae all scored two for Kinlochshiel and Archie MacRae also contributed.

At Tighnabruich, Fort held Kyles until half-time but the Argyll side clinched it with goals from Scott MacDonald, Ross MacRae and Finan Kennedy.

Mid Argyll's prolific Ewen Fraser weighed in with a hat-trick and Calum McLay and Brian Slattery grabbed a goal apiece without reply from Bute at Yoker.

James Pringle opened for Skye and Jordan Murchison followed up with one either side of half-time. Penri Jones took it back to 3-1 but a late double from Taylor Matheson took the match well beyond Strathglass.

Ross Campbell was Oban Camanachd's star man with four goals while Daniel Madej, Louie MacFarlane, Conor Howe, Daniel MacVicar and Scott Robertson all contributed one each.