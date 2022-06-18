Kingussie cashed in on the postponement of the meeting between their nearest rivals Newtonmore and Kinlochshiel to go six points clear in the Mowi Premiership with a 3-2 defeat of Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer.

Glasgow Mid Argyll remain the only Premiership side seeking a first win after a 3-0 setback away to Oban Camanachd. Kyles consolidated their mid-table position with a 4-2 success over Fort William at Tighnabruich.

National Division leaders Beauly maintained their unbeaten record with a 3-0 win at Inveraray as did Skye, who beat Lochaber 3-0 in Portree. Oban Celtic beat 11-man Glenurquhart 2-1 away.

For the second week in a row Cabers scored first against Kingussie, this time with an early strike from Craig Morrison. Roddy Young equalised but Kevin Bartlett put Cabers ahead again before half-time. However, Young upgraded his goal to a hat-trick in just two second-half minutes to put Kingussie well in charge of the title race and extend their 100% season's record.

Robbie MacLeod opened for Kyles but this was cancelled out by Fort's Victor Smith, as was MacLeod's second by Bryan Simpson, all before half-time. However, a second-half double from Roddy MacDonald settled the issue for the Argyll side.

Daniel MacVicar and Connor Howe in the first half and Louie MacFarlane in the second ensured victory for Oban Camanachd against Mid Argyll.

Inveraray got an early opener from Campbell Watt but Beauly quickly replied through David MacLean. Robbie Brindle's double before half-time extended Beauly's National Division lead to seven points.

Ross Gordon, James Pringle and Taylor Matheson, all in the second half, helped Skye extend their unbeaten record, but with four games in hand over the leaders, they remain eight points adrift.

Lennon Campbell and Scott Dempster gave Oban Celtic a 2-0 half-time lead at Drumnadrochit. Connor Golabek pulled one back for Glenurquhart and was then sent off in the closing minutes.