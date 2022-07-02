Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie beat Lovat to strengthen their grip at the top of the table

Kingussie extended their lead in the Mowi Premiership to seven points with a 6-3 home win over Lovat, while Newtonmore dropped to third after losing 2-0 to Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Kinlochshiel went second with a 4-0 defeat of Caberfeidh and Kyles beat Kilmallie 2-0. Oban Camanachd edged Fort William 1-0 at An Aird.

There was an early goal rush at The Dell with six in the first 33 minutes. Ruaraidh Anderson and Roddy Young both scored two for Kingussie, while James Falconer got one and Fraser Heath replied for Lovat. A second-half double from Greg Mathieson narrowed the score to 5-3 before Young completed his hat-trick late on.

John McNulty, Mid Argyll's Celtic Society Cup winning hero from the previous weekend, was on target again at the same Yoker venue when he got both. Mid Argyll's first league win of the season pulled them up to seventh.

Jordan Fraser and John MacRae both scored for Kinlochshiel in each half of a game at Balmacara. The result also sent Cabers to the basement of a table, where just one point separates the bottom four.

Robbie MacLeod and Finan Kennedy were on target for Kyles against visitors Kilmallie, who are only clear of the bottom on goal difference.

Daniel MacVicar scored for Oban Camanachd in advance of 85 goalless minutes at Fort William.

A Fraser Watt double helped Inveraray into the semi-finals of the Balliemore Cup in a 3-2 defeat of Strathglass at The Winterton.