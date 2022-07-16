Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Beauly (in green) beat Skye in the Balliemore Cup

Roddy Young struck seven times as Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie thrashed bottom side Kilmallie 12-0 and increased their season's run of straight wins to 19 games.

Newtonmore's 5-2 defeat of Caberfeidh lifted them into second place while Lovat jumped to fourth with a 3-0 home win over Fort William.

A 2-1 success for Kyles over Glasgow Mid Argyll sent the Tighnabruich team through to a Tulloch Camanachd Cup semi-final against Lovat.

Beauly edged Skye 2-1 in the crunch Balliemore Cup tie between the National Division's two outstanding sides.

Kingussie's procession at Kilmallie highlighted the difference between the two extremes of the Premiership and apart from Young's septet, Ruaridh Anderson scored a hat-trick and Fraser Munro and Ryan Borthwick got one each in the second half.

Connor Jones opened for Newtonmore at Strathpeffer and Kevin Bartlett equalised but Jones quickly put Newtonmore ahead again. Craig Morrison got Cabers' second equaliser before a Craig MacIsaac double split by one from Iain Robinson sent the points to Newtonmore.

Lewis Tawse scored in the first minute for Lovat and a second-half Marc MacLachlan double confirmed the verdict.

Kingussie are eight points clear of Newtonmore with Kinlochshiel a further point adrift. Lovat are 11 points off the lead but have four games in hand. Kilmallie remain a point behind Fort William at the bottom but their goal difference has taken a further hammering.

Brian Slattery gave Mid Argyll an early lead, which Robbie MacLeod neutralised before half-time, and Finan Kennedy won it for Kyles in the penultimate minute.

Beauly left it even later to produce the same outcome. James Pringle opened for Skye, Connor Ross levelled and Jack MacDonald's winner came in stoppage time.

In the National Division, second-placed Lochaber defeated Oban Celtic 3-1 while Glenurquhart edged their 140-year-old derby with Strathglass 2-1 at Cannich.

Col Glen edged Glengarry 2-1 in the final of the game's new competition for single team clubs.