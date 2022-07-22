Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Jemma Reekie feels "confident, strong and relaxed" after qualifying second fastest for the 800m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships.

The 24-year-old Scot came second behind Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji in what turned out to be the fastest of the heats in Eugene, Oregon.

Reekie's progress has been hampered by illness since finishing fourth at last year's Olympics.

"I felt really good and I felt strong," she said.

"I'm excited to take that on to the semi-final and hopefully do the same again and get myself to the final on Sunday. That's what I have needed all season - to go out there and feel myself and I went out and felt really good."

Reekie, currently ranked fifth in the world and who won this season's British championship, will be joined in Friday's semi-finals by three other GB runners - Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson, Ellie Baker and Alex Bell.

However, Scotland's Andrew Butchart failed to make the men's 5,000m final after a ninth-place finish, one spot ahead of team-mate Sam Atkin.

However, Englishman Marc Scott did make it through via a non-automatic qualifying spot after finishing eighth in the faster semi-final.