Lovat lost narrowly to Kingussie at Beauly

Holders Kingussie will meet Oban Camanachd in the Artemis MacAulay Cup final at Oban on Sunday 21 August following a 1-0 victory for Kingussie over Lovat at Beauly and Camanachd's 3-1 defeat of Kyles at Mossfield Park.

Glasgow Mid Argyll edged clear of the Mowi Premiership relegation zone with a 5-0 victory that plunged opponents Kilmallie further into danger.

Newtonmore held on to second place after a 2-2 draw with Kinlochshiel.

Skye boosted their prospects of a return to the Premiership with a 4-0 defeat of Lochaber at Spean Bridge.

James Falconer grabbed Kingussie's winner a minute into first-half stoppage time against Lovat.

Roddy MacDonald gave Kyles the lead against Oban late in the first half and Daniel MacVicar equalised early in the second in advance of Camanachd's winning double from Daniel Madej.

The final, men's shinty's first on a Sunday, will be televised live on BBC Alba.

Brian Slattery gave Mid Argyll a 1-0 half-time lead at Yoker before the home side romped to victory over Kilmallie after the restart with a Chris Hollysong double and one each from John McNulty and Ross Fraser.

Archie Campbell opened early for Kinlochshiel and Michael Russell equalised for Newtonmore before half time. John MacRae edged Shiel ahead again, but Max Campbell cancelled that out after just two minutes.

A Taylor Matheson hat-trick and one from James Pringle dashed Lochaber's National Division promotion chances as much as they raised Skye's. Prospects have increase significantly of next season having all three big clubs from the Fort William area - Kilmallie, Fort William and Lochaber - playing in the second tier.

Oban Celtic beat Aberdour 4-0 in the other National Division game.