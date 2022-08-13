Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kinlochshiel beat Fort William to enhance their league title chances

Kinlochshiel narrowed Kingussie's Mowi Premiership lead to five points with a 5-2 home win over Fort William.

Newtonmore came from behind to edge bottom side Kilmallie 3-2 at The Eilan and there is no change among the bottom three after Glasgow Mid Argyll also lost - 4-2 to Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer.

The other Premiership game produced a 2-0 home win for Lovat over Kyles, while the head of the National Division also remains unaltered with victories for the top four over the bottom four.

Ali Nixon and Jordan Fraser put Shiel 2-0 ahead, but goals from Lewis Morrison and Victor Smith sent the sides in level at half time. John MacRae, Donald Nixon and Archie MacRae then gave Sheil a clear victory.

Kilmallie shocked Newtonmore with an early Stuart Callison strike, but a Max Campbell double edged the home side ahead by half time. Conor Jones made it 3-1 early in the second half before Callison's second made for a nervy last 20 minutes.

At Strathpeffer, the losing side also scored early when Hamish Anderson put Mid Argyll ahead after just two minutes. Ali MacLennan equalised and a Blair Morrison penalty shot Cabers in front. Craig Anderson levelled for the Glasgow side before late goals from MacLennan and Craig Morrison sealed it for Cabers.

A goal in each half from Calum MacAulay secured both points for Lovat.

Kingussie top the table by five points from Shiel, who have a game in hand and head Newtonmore on goal difference. At the bottom, Kilmallie trail Fort by a point, with Mid Argyll a further two clear. Fort have a game in and and Mid Argyll have two.

In the National Division, David MacLean's second-half double was the centrepiece of Beauly's 5-0 defeat of Oban Celtic and Skye also remained unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Strathglass at Cannich.

Inveraray were hard pressed for a 2-1 away success over bottom side Aberdour and Lochaber came from behind in the final quarter of their game at Drumnadrochit for a 2-1 defeat of Glenurquhart.

Although four clubs remain in contention for promotion, the initiative currently lies with the top two, Beauly and Skye.

Kingussie and Oban Camanachd were absent from the Saturday fixture card on account of their Tulloch Camanachd Cup semi-final at Fort William on Sunday.

The winners will meet Lovat in the final in Kingussie on 17 September.