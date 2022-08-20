Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Fort William won their relegation scrap with Kilmallie 3-2

Fort William gave their Premiership survival chances a boost and dealt a blow to neighbours Kilmallie's prospects with a 3-2 Lochaber derby victory at Canal Park.

Newtonmore's 4-0 defeat of Lovat brought them three points adrift of leaders Kingussie, while Caberfeidh are now all but safe from the drop after a 5-1 beating of Kyles at Tighnabruich.

Beauly took another step towards the National Division title when they edged Lochaber 2-1 at Sean Bridge but Skye and Inveraray remain in pursuit.

Skye were 4-0 winners over Glenurquhart, while Inveraray did for Strathglass 8-0.

A Victor Smith double, split by a goal from Ali MacRae, had Fort 3-0 up early in the second half. However Calum MacDougall and Ben MacKinnon pulled it back to 3-2, creating an anxious final quarter, with MacKinnon sent off at the death.

Kilmallie are now three points adrift of Fort William and Glasgow Mid Argyll at the bottom but, with two to go down, the city side have two games in hand and a much better goal difference.

Max Campbell opened for Newtonmore and Connor Jones made it 2-0 in stoppage time at half time. An Iain Robinson double then placed the issue well beyond Lovat.

Although now just three points behind their local rivals, Newtonmore have played one more game than Kingussie.

Sorley Thomson opened for Kyles after just two minutes but Kevin Bartlett responded just as quickly. Bartlett's second, a double from Craig Morrison and a late goal from Blair Morrison then gave Cabers a comfortable win.

Beauly had to wait until the last 10 minutes before Ryan MacKay's winner over Lochaber. Four from Ross MacMillan headlined Inveraray's eclipse of Strathglass and a Ross Gordon double led the way for Skye against Glenurquhart.

Beauly, who have played two extra games, top the table by four points from Skye, with Inveraray a further two behind.

Kingussie and Oban Camanachd both had a free Saturday in advance of the televised MacAulay Cup final at Mossfield Park, the first major national shinty final to take place on a Sunday. Holders Kingussie bid for a 26th success in the competition.

You can watch the MacAulay Cup final live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website and app