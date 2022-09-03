Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Badenoch Ladies

Kirsty Deans emerged as Badenoch Ladies' heroine, scoring all but one of her side's goals in their 6-3 defeat of favourites Skye in the Valerie Fraser Women's Camanachd Cup final at Newtonmore.

However, the player of the match award went to Skye goalkeeper Sarah Jane Ferguson, who produced a string of saves to stave off the overwhelming Badenoch victory that had been widely expected.

Kinlochshiel lifted the second-tier Challenge Cup in a 4-0 defeat of Lovat Ladies.

The Caol Cup for the annual North versus South under-21 men's inter-district clash went to the South squad on a 3-1 scoreline at Caol.

Badenoch captain Deans' first three goals, two in the first half and one early in the second, each prompted a response from Skye.

Holly MacLean and Catriona MacLean both equalised within the first period before the former grabbed Skye's third goal.

Although the game was far more finely poised than expected, it only took Deans seconds to put Badenoch ahead again for the fourth time. She then grabbed her fifth before team-mate Zoe Reid also got her name on the scoresheet in stoppage time.

In the Challenge Cup, Shiel's women proved as dependent on the MacRae clan as their men have traditionally been when Lorna MacRae scored a hat-trick. Their other goal came from Lexi MacKenzie.

Scott MacVicar put the South well in charge in the first half of the men's inter-district match with two goals, one of them a penalty.

After the restart, Victor Smith pulled one back for the North, but Herbie Paterson replied within two minutes.