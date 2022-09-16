Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Camanachd Cup final: Kingussie v Lovat Venue: The Dell, Kingussie Date: Saturday, 17 September Throw-up: 14:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 13:45

In the world of shinty, the near mythical Camanachd Cup shines with a brightness undimmed since it was first fought over in 1896.

Twenty-three-time winners Kingussie are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2014, with Lovat, who have contested four of the last six finals, standing in their way.

The Kiltarlity side have been very consistent in the sport's premier cup, but their last win in 2015 was just their second in their history.

Premiership leaders Kingussie, meanwhile, are in their first final for eight years as they build their way back to a dominant position having claimed the league title last season.

The Badenoch side will also have the benefit of playing at home, with the Dell playing host to shinty's showpiece for the first time since 1999.

Kingussie captain Savio Genini says: "The whole town is buzzing about the Camanachd final being back at The Dell after so long, without doubt the best surface in shinty.

"It's a massive honour for everyone in our team to represent the club - and to do it on our home ground is huge."

Kingussie have home advantage, but Lovat are hoping to draw on their plentiful cup final experience of recent seasons, including last season's loss to Kinlochshiel.

"We are privileged enough to have made a lot of Camanachd finals," captain Craig Mainland says. "That should hopefully hold us in good stead.

"We have had a very indifferent season with lots of injuries and a very inconsistent squad at times.

"But, when we have our full squad, we feel we are a match for anyone - including Kingussie on their own patch."

To those outside the shinty heartlands of north western Scotland, the power of the sport might be a little difficult to fully grasp.

It reaches beyond mere bragging rights between communities. It helps binds them together with a common thread.

The commitment shown by amateur players to devote every weekend to this physically demanding sport, while risking injury, underlines a love of the game that is passed down the generations.

In Kingussie itself in the week leading up to the final, there have been entertainment events every night. Following the final, a Final Fling concert will also take place.

But, on the pitch on Saturday, it will be about the serious business of achieving sporting glory. For Lovat, that means righting the wrongs of recent cup final disappointment.

"Having our full forward line back will make a huge difference as Greg Matheson, Fraser Heath, Marc MacLachlan and Lewis Tawse all have goals in them," Mainland says.

"However, to help even more, we will need a large support as we are playing Kingussie in their own back garden."

This is a Kingussie side also aiming for the shinty grand slam in front of a sold out crowd. The MacTavish Cup and the Macaulay Cup are already in the bag - and they currently top Premiership.

Genini, who as a youngster scored twice when Kingussie thumped Glenurquhart 4-0 the last time they won the trophy, is determined to maintain their success.

"We are looking forward to being back in our first Camanachd Cup final for eight years, which is too long for a club like Kingussie," he adds. "It is good to be back challenging.

"Lovat will be a massive test for us, so we will need to be at 110% to get anything from the game."