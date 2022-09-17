Last updated on .From the section Scotland

By Charles Bannerman For BBC Scotland at The Dell

Kingussie scored twice late on to secure victory

Kingussie produced a storming finish to lift the Tulloch Camanachd Cup for the 24th time on their home pitch at The Dell with a 3-1 defeat of Lovat.

Savio Genini's opener in front of 3000 fans was cancelled out after the break by Calum MacAulay.

And the game was on a knife edge until James Falconer and Roddy Young delighted the local support with late strikes as extra time loomed.

"It's wonderful to win on home ground," said Kingussie manager John Gibson.

"There was nothing in it. One-all going into the last five minutes and you're always worried you're going to concede something and there's no way back, so to get the goal when we did was a great relief."

Both sides had chances in the opening minute and continued to trade early attacks. Lovat's Greg Matheson pulled a fine save out of Bob MacGregor and Genini's next effort ended when his stick curved gracefully into the crowd.

Next time, on 26 minutes, Genini kept his grip when he got the ball 20 yards out and smacked it past Stuart MacDonald.

A previously even game was now tipping Kingussie's way. MacDonald had to work wonders to thwart Ruaridh Anderson, who then produced a brief episode of hurling. Driving forward with the ball on his stick, he was stopped just short of goal.

Matheson hit the side netting for a revived Lovat at the start of the second half before MacGregor, caught all of 30 yards off his line after an extended effort to clear, was relieved to see the ball drift out of play.

Lovat's resurgence continued and, before the hour, MacAulay smacked a spectacular equaliser high into the net from 40 yards.

Proceedings began to boil over as both sides pursued a winner and Lovat were denied one when man of the match MacGregor plucked a Fraser Heath shot out of mid air.

Then, as extra time loomed, Young produced a spectacular run and squared the ball to Falconer for what looked like a winner. However there was still time for Young to net one for himself, right on 90 minutes.