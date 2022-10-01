Kinochshiel beat Lovat to stay in contention

Kingussie now require a maximum of two points from their last two games to lift the Mowi Premiership title following a 3-1 victory at Fort William.

Kinochshiel are now the only side able to overhaul them after their 2-1 defeat of Lovat at Balgate. Newtonmore edged Kyles 3-2 and it was 5-2 for Caberfeidh against Oban Camanachd.

Skye, 5-1 winners over Inveraray, are now all but certain to be promoted from the National Division along with Beauly.

An early Roddy Young double sent Kingussie well on their way. Victor Smith made it 2-1 just before half time and James Falconer scored Kingussie's third in the latter stages.

Greg Matheson opened for Lovat after just two minutes, but John MacRae levelled before half time in advance of Keith MacRae's winner for Shiel.

With two games to play, Kingussie are five points clear of Shiel, who have a game in hand. Kilmallie and Fort, both with one to play, occupy the relegation places. Glasgow Mid Argyll head Fort only on goal difference but have four games in hand.

Fraser MacKintosh opened for Newtonmore at The Eilan, but Luke Thornton and Ross MacRae edged Kyles ahead before half time. Steven MacDonald equalised in advance of Brodie MacBean's 70th-minute winner for Newtonmore.

Louie MacFarlane in the first half and Daniel Cameron early in the second had Oban Camanachd 2-0 up in Strathpeffer. However, the roof them fell in on Camanachd when Kyle Grant, Colin MacLennan and Craig Morrison put Cabers in front in just nine minutes before Kevin Bartlett and Morrison sealed it with late penalties.

A first-half Jordan Murchison hat-trick proved the backbone of Skye's eclipse of Inveraray. Ross Gordon also scored in the first half and James Pringle in the second before Alan MacDonald got a consolation for Inveraray.

This effectively eliminates Inveraray from promotion contention, leaving Beauly to host Skye on 8 October in a likely title decider, both sides having only dropped a single point.