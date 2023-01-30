Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Wightman claimed bronze for Scotland in the 1500m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

World 1500m champion Jake Wightman looks set to miss the indoor season - including the European Championships - after injuring his foot in training.

The Scotsman sprained his midfoot while doing a plyometric workout in South Africa and has returned to Britain with his right foot in a protective boot.

The European Championships will be staged in Istanbul from 2 to 5 March.

"These things happen and it's important to remember the bigger picture," the 28-year-old said in an Instagram post.

"I was looking forward to the indoor season, starting with the NB Indoor Grand Prix this weekend, but now the focus is on getting back to running as quickly and safely as possible."

Meanwhile World, European and Commonwealth medallist Zoey Clark has a herniated back disc and will miss the indoor season.

"I'm so disappointed to have this setback, especially considering the momentum I was building over winter, but now my focus is on recovery and getting myself back up and running (literally)," the Aberdeen-born 400m runner said on Twitter.