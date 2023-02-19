Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Guy Learmonth put illness and travel problems behind him to win

Scotland's Neil Gourley and Guy Learmonth are heading to the European Indoor Championships after securing British titles in Birmingham.

Learmonth won his fourth UK indoor 800m title in 1:47.43, the 30-year-old beating Ben Claridge and James McCurry.

The 28-year-old Gourley was delighted to edge out George Mills and take 1500m gold in 3:41.20.

"It was nice and controlled and I was happy with the way I closed out the last 150 metres," he said on Twitter.

The victory comes a week after the Giffnock North runner recorded the second-fastest indoor mile ever run by a British athlete when finishing second behind United States' Yared Nuguse at the Millrose Games in New York.

Having eased to victory after moving decisively into the lead on the back straight of the final lap, Gourley will have high hopes of improving on reaching the 2019 Euro semi-finals when he competes in Istanbul next month.

Learmonth was relieved to hold off Claridge's challenge despite the Englishman recording a personal best.

"This week has been very difficult as I have been under the weather and then it took me over eight hours to get to Birmingham because of traffic, so it wasn't ideal," the Lasswade runner told UK Athletics.

"I wanted to come out and run very hard from the get-go and my main aim was to close out the race as strong as I possibly could. So, all things considered, I'm pretty happy."