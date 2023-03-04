Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kinlochshiel edged a tight affair against Skye

This year's shinty season opened with a narrow defeat for Skye away to local rivals Kinlochshiel on the island side's return to the Mowi Premiership.

A late penalty grabbed a 1-1 draw for Newtonmore away to Oban Camanachd and Caberfeidh came from behind to beat Lovat 3-1 in Strathpeffer.

Kyles began strongly with a 5-0 success away to Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Col Glen made their National Division debut with a 1-1 draw at home to Oban Celtic.

Jordan Fraser scored for Kinlochshiel on the hour and Skye were unable to respond.

Malcolm Clark opened for Camanachd midway through the first half but Iain Robinson's penultimate minute penalty grabbed a point for Newtonmore.

Greg Matheson scored for Lovat and Kevin Bartlett equalised before Craig Morrison put Cabers ahead just before half-time. Morrison then put the game beyond Lovat in the second half.

Kyles' Scott MacDonald got the first Premiership goal of the season in the first minute at Yoker. He completed a first-half double after two from Roddy MacDonald and Will Cowie rounded off the scoring in the 97th minute.

Lennon Campbell drew first blood for Oban Celtic in the first half and Dan MacDonald secured Col Glen's debut goal and point in the second.

Seven different players found the net in Kilmallie's second tier 5-2 defeat of Strathglass at Cannich.

All the goals came in the last half hour at Fort William where Glenurquhart's John Barr broke the deadlock. Two from Graham Campbell put Fort ahead and David MacLennan's penalty for Glen clinched a 2-2 draw well into stoppage time.

First-half strikes from Scott Callison and Ben Delaney secured a 2-0 victory for Lochaber at Inveraray.