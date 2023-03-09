Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Collins says he has "got everything absolutely on point" in his preparation for the fight against Beech

Scotland's Nathaniel Collins "treats every contest like a world-title fight" to make sure he constantly backs up his view he operates at world-class level.

Collins, 26, defends his Commonwealth featherweight title, with the vacant British crown also on the line, when he takes on James Beech Jnr on Friday.

"It's a massive fight," says Collins.

"I can't be making claims I'm going to be a world champion then go out there and lose to somebody that's not world level, that's the end of my career."

This is the Bearsden fighter's first bout for 10 months after he injured his hand following the retention of his Commonwealth title against Jacob Robinson.

"That was meant to be my big breakout fight but I've been 10 months without a wage," he added.

"Through Christmas without a wage. We couldn't afford to give our baby a great Christmas even though she doesn't know what's happening.

"I couldn't afford to give my missus a great Christmas. So they are expecting me to perform big and make it big in the game.

"I always promise that we're going to struggle just now but in a couple of fights I'm going to pay the house off. In a couple of fights, I'm going to make sure we're comfortable."

Collins can add the vacant British featherweight title to his CV if he sees off the 25-year-old from the West Midlands.

Beech has three defeats from his 15 fights and last fought at the end of 2022 when he beat the previously undefeated Raza Hamza.

"I've been saying for a long time I'm world level and destined for big things. I can't be making those statements and then not perform with the British on the line, so it's another stepping stone in the journey," said Collins.

"I truly believe I'm one of the best prospects to come out of Scotland. There's been recent Scottish boxers fighting for the Commonwealth, struggling to win it.

"Not a lot of Scottish boxers have fought for the British. Previously you had Lee McGregor and Kash Farooq, so it's going to be a big, big thing to bring back to Glasgow.

"The worst version of me could turn up and the best of him could turn up and it won't be a win for him."

Collins - who has won all 11 of his pro fights, five through knockouts - believes he is on track to follow the trajectory of fellow Scot Josh Taylor.

"Absolutely, I think it took Josh 15 fights to get to world titles. If I win this British in my 12th, get a defence, win the European in my 14th, you know by the 15th or 16th you're looking at world level.

"That's the kind of direction I'm going in. That's who I'm trying to follow in the footsteps of."