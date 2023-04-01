Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Beauly beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-1

Craig McIsaac's goal after just 12 seconds fired Newtonmore to a 3-0 home win over Kyles in the Mowi Premiership.

Beauly's strong start to their debut top-flight season continued with a 3-1 home success over Glasgow Mid Argyll, Oban Camanachd prevailed over Caberfeidh 4-2 in Strathpeffer, while Lovat edged visitors Kinlochshiel 1-0.

The two highest-scoring games in the reserve team championship, the HIS Sutherland Cup, produced 31 goals - and two clean sheets.

Iain Robinson and Connor Jones, both in the second half, followed up McIsaac's lightning start for Newtonmore.

Finlay MacLennan opened for Beauly and Mid Argyll's Chris Hollysong sent the teams in level at half time. Jack MacDonald, with a penalty, and Robbie Brindle then tied up the points for Beauly.

Craig Morrison got a familiar opener for Caberfeidh, but Malcolm Clark soon equalised. Daniel MacVicar and Louis MacFarlane put Camanachd well in command in the second half and, although Morrison struck again late on, there was still time for Matthew Sloss to score Camanachd's fourth.

There was only quarter of an hour left at Kiltarlity when Marc MacLachlan got the breakthrough for Lovat.

Neale Reid, with six goals, headed a list of six Glenurquhart scorers in their 16-0 Sutherland Cup eclipse of local rivals Strathglass at Cannich.

Meanwhile, eight players, including Robert Shiels with four, found the net in Kingussie's 15-0 annihilation of visitors Inverness.

The two National Division pace setters both extended their 100% records to three games with home wins - Kilmallie 4-1 against Col Glen and Lochaber 3-1 over Oban Celtic.