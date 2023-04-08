Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Premiership newcomers Beauly overcame the midweek vandalism of their Braeview pitch, but were unable to prevent a 4-1 defeat by Caberfeidh when their game eventually went ahead.

Skye earned their first victory since returning to the top flight, 1-0 at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Kingussie overcame an early setback to beat visitors Kinlochshiel 4-2, and Lovat were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Newtonmore.

Beauly got their pitch playable despite serious damage from vehicles being driven across it. However they were unable to combat Cabers' early start when Kevin Bartlett scored in the third minute.

Robbie Brindle equalised but Bartlett went on to complete a hat trick before Craig Morrison contributed a fourth.

Skye's Jordan Murchison scored the only goal in Portree midway through the second half.

David Falconer hit an early opener for Kinlochshiel at The Dell but Roddy Young soon equalised. James Falconer fired Kingussie ahead and Keith MacRae levelled, all before half time, in advance of Young's second and a late clincher from Savio Genini.

In Kiltarlity, Marc MacLachlan opened for Lovat just before time and Iain Robinson grabbed Newtonmore's equaliser on the hour. However Newtonmore remain unbeaten but their lead over Caberfeidh is reduced to a single point.

Kilmallie maintained their 100% National Division record and went a point clear with a 10-1 eclipse of Oban Celtic on the road, with five from Michael Roger and four from Innes Blackhall.

Graham Campbell also scored five, including a hat trick in just four minutes, when Fort William overwhelmed Strathglass 7-2 in Cannich.

Inveraray went second with a 2-0 success away to newly promoted Col Glen and Glenurquhart ended Lochaber's perfect run by the odd goal in seven at Drumnadrochit.