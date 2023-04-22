Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Premiership champions Kingussie leapfrogged Oban Camanachd into third place with a 1-0 victory at The Dell.

Leaders Newtonmore maintained their unbeaten record with a 3-1 win over Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer. Beauly reversed the previous Saturday's cup loss to Skye with a 3-1 scoreline in Portree.

Lovat edged Kyles 2-1 at Tighnabruich and Kinlochshiel overcame hosts Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-2.

The highlight of the first round of the Camanachd Cup for lower league clubs was Bute's 3-1 home win over Inveraray from the division above them.

An early goal from James Falconer confirmed the points for Kingussie.

Iain Robinson put Newtonmore 2-0 up in half an hour and although Craig Morrison made the half time score 2-1, Craig MacLeod regained Newtonmore's two goal advantage early in the second half.

David MacLean and Ross Forbes gave Beauly a 3-1 interval advantage and Finlay MacLennan scored a third before Ross Gordon's late response for Skye.

Greg Matheson drew first blood for Lovat after just nine minutes and Duncan Davidson made it 2-0 midway through the second half. Scott MacDonald's last minute reply for Kyles was too little too late.

Finlay MacRae, Keith MacRae and Jordan Fraser produced a 3-0 lead for Kinlochshiel and Caliean MacLeod made it 3-1 on the stroke of half time. Jordan Fraser grabbed his second and Mid Argyll's Ruairidh Ralston rounded off for Mid Argyll who remain the only club without a point.

Rory MacDonald and Josh Cowan sent Bute into the Camanachd Cup last 16 which includes the Premiership clubs.

Fort William, 3-0 winners of the Great Glen derby against Glenurquhart, will join them along with Fort's local rivals Kilmallie who beat Strathglass 3-1 and Lochaber, 4-2 winners over Inverness.