Lovat keeper Stuart MacDonald played a key role in his side's shootout win

It took penalties to settle the Lovat against Beauly MacAulay Cup derby in favour of Lovat after a 1-1 draw at Balgate.

A Lee Bain hat-trick brought Kingussie back to a 4-2 victory from 2-0 down to Skye in Portree.

A gathering of the Clan MacRae took Kinlochshiel from a goal behind against Caberfeidh to a 4-1 victory.

Inveraray squeezed Col Glen out 2-0 and three Premiership sides ousted lower league opponents without response.

Newtonmore eliminated Fort William 4-0, Oban Camanachd overwhelmed Bute 5-0 and it was 6-0 for Kyles against Aberdour.

Greg Matheson gave Lovat the edge on the half hour but David MacLean's second half strike sent the tie to extra time. There was no further scoring and Lovat won the shootout 3-1.

Ruaraidh MacLeod and a Ross Gordon penalty handed Skye a two-goal lead. Bain scored on either side of half-time to level before completing his hat-trick. Savio Genini then completed Kingussie's comeback.

Kyle Grant put Caberfeidh ahead midway through the first half and Finlay MacRae made it all square at half-time before edging Shiel ahead. Zander MacRae and Archie MacRae completed the job.

Allan MacDonald in the first half and Zander Kilmurray in the penultimate minute were on target for Inveraray.

A Craig MacIsaac double, Aaron MacBean and Iain Robinson secured Newtonmore's progress.

Louie MacFarlane, Daniel Cameron and Malcolm Clark scored in the first half, followed by Matthew Sloss and Daniel Madej in the second which sent Oban Camanachd through in one way traffic at Mossfield.

Scott MacDonald scored four for Kyles along with one each from Finan Kennedy and Conor Kennedy Lochaber went joint top of the Mowi National Division following a 3-0 home win over Strathglass.