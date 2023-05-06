Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Caberfeidh lost 7-2 at Kinlochshiel

Newly-promoted Skye bounced back from a goal down to end Premiership leaders Newtonmore's unbeaten record with a spectacular late 2-1 victory at The Eilan.

On a day when the top three all lost, Caberfeidh slumped 7-2 at Kinlochshiel and Beauly were edged 2-1 by visitors Kyles.

Champions Kingussie cashed in with a 4-0 defeat of Glasgow Mid Argyll at The Dell and there was a 2-2 draw between Lovat and Oban Camanachd at Mossfield.

The big Lochaber derby in the Ferguson Balliemore Cup saw Kilmallie reverse their previous league defeat with a 3-1 win over Fort William.

Iain Robinson sent Newtonmore in with a half time lead but Skye shrugged off venue disadvantage and levelled through William MacKinnon on the hour. Ruaraidh MacLeod's winner came with just four minutes left.

At Balmacara, two from Finlay MacRae and one from Ali Nixon gave Kinlochshiel a 3-0 half-time lead.

Cabers' Craig Morrison brought it back to 3-2 but MacRae went on to grab a hat trick alongside two from Archie MacRae and one from Jordan Fraser as Shiel cantered home, promoted to second place.

Following a goalless first half, Connor Kennedy edged Kyles ahead and David MacLean equalised in advance of Ross MacRae's winner.

Two from Ruaridh Anderson and one from Alexander Michie had Kingussie cruising within half and hour. Savio Genini in the second half confirmed the Badenoch side's victory and progress to third place.

Malcolm Clark opened early for Oban Camanachd and the game only had 10 minutes left when Daniel MacCuish netted what looked like confirmation.

However Lovat thought differently and James MacPherson converted a penalty before Marc MacLachlan's equaliser in the penultimate minute.

In Fort William, Michael Rodger opened for Kilmallie but Cam Stephen equalised within seconds. Rodger put Kilmallie back in front and Lewis Birrell clinched the tie.

Glasgow Mid Argyll's reserves headlined the HIS Sutherland Cup, the national junior championship, with a 15-0 eclipse of Uddingston where Ross Brown scored six.