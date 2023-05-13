Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie hit back to beat Newtonmore

Holders Kingussie survived an early setback to beat Newtonmore 4-1 and reach the MacTavish Cup final.

They will meet Skye, who also conceded first at home to second tier opponents Glenurquhart but prevailed 3-1.

The Celtic Society Cup final will match Oban Camanachd, 4-0 winners at Inveraray, and holders Glasgow Mid Argyll, who squeezed past Kyles on penalties after a dramatic late three-goal recovery for a 5-5 draw.

In the Premiership, newly-promoted Beauly made short work of Caberfeidh, 3-0 at Strathpeffer.

The Lochaber derby in the National Division produced a win for Lochaber over Fort William by the odd goal in seven.

Craig MacIsaac got Newtonmore's early breakthrough, but one in each half from both Alexander Michie and James Falconer sent Kingussie through to this North championship final in Inverness on 10 June.

In the other tie, Oliver Black got the opener for Glen, who survived until half time, but Skye then quickly took control with goals from Ruaraidh MacLeod, James Pringle and Jordan Murchison.

Daniel Cameron, Matthew Sloss and Malcolm Clark had Camanachd 3-0 up by half time and Daniel MacVicar put the final touches to a game which saw both sides finish with 11 men.

At Tighnabruich, Conor Kennedy opened for Kyles before Cailean MacLeod and Ruaraidh Ralston sent the tie the way of Mid Argyll.

They thought they had a half time lead before Kennedy's second and a stoppage time strike from Will Cowie made it advantage Kyles.

When Cowie struck again and Roddy MacDonald made it 5-2, Kyles looked home and dry, even after Calum McLay's third for the holders.

However in a dramatic last 10 minutes, John McNulty produced a double to take the tie to a goalless period of extra time.

The shootout, which in shinty can be low scoring, then produced a 1-0 margin for Mid Argyll, who complete their defence in this South championship final on their own Yoker pitch on 24 June.

David MacLean, Finlay MacLennan and Tomin Cairns produced two straightforward points for Beauly and a last-minute goal from Finlay MacDonald secured victory for Lochaber who had trailed 2-0.