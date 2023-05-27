Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Tulloch Camanachd Cup holders Kingussie's defence of shinty's top trophy got off to a flying start with three goals in the first 12 minutes of their 4-1 derby victory at home to Newtonmore.

In the other all-Premiership last-16 tie, Caberfeidh edged Skye 4-3 in Portree.

The Lochaber sides made a triple exit when Lovat disposed of Fort William 3-0, Kinlochshiel eliminated Kilmallie 4-1 and Beauly defeated Lochaber 3-2 after extra time.

Glasgow Mid Argyll progressed 3-0 against Oban Celtic at Yoker. Two in as many minutes from Thomas Borthwick and one from James Falconer quickly sent Kingussie well on their way. Iain Robinson pulled one back for Newtonmore in the second half before Falconer also got his second.

Craig Morrison's early opener for Cabers was instantly cancelled by Jordan Murchison but another from Morrison and a goal from Conor Golabek made it 3-1 at half-time. Skye soon stormed back to level terms through William MacKinnon and Murchison's second before shinty's top scorer Morrison completed his hat-trick with the winner.

At Kiltarlity, Marc MacLachlan and Sam Stubbs sent Lovat in 2-0 up at half-time and Greg Matheson completed the job.

Aidan Love responded to an opener from Kinlochshiel's Keith MacRae and National Division Kilmallie stood strong for half an hour before Shiel sealed the tie with goals from Jordan Fraser, Jonnie MacAskill and Ali Nixon.

At Beauly, Ben Delaney shocked his Premiership hosts with a lead that Lochaber held for more than half the game. Euan McCormick's equaliser sent the tie to extra time, where Ross Forbes and McCormick's second quickly made it 3-1 Beauly. Delaney struck again to make it 3-2 but the round's only shock was not to be.

Two from Calum McLay and a goal from Jamie MacFadyen secured Mid Argyll's progress and Oban Camanachd had a walkover against Aberdour.