Skye prepared for the MacTavish Cup final with a resounding 5-1 Mowi Premiership win away to Caberfeidh, while opponents Kingussie scrambled back late for a 2-2 draw at Newtonmore.

Oban Camanachd overwhelmed pointless Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-0 at Yoker, and it was 2-0 for hosts Lovat in their local derby against Beauly.

Kyles defeated lower league Bute 4-1 to claim the remaining quarter-final place in the Tulloch Camanachd Cup.

The final takes place on 10 June.

James Pringle and Jordan Murchison gave Skye an early 2-0 lead, which Ruaraidh MacLeod extended to 3-0 at half-time.

Craig Morrison pulled one back on the hour for Cabers, but Pringle and Murchison both completed doubles as Skye atoned for their Camanachd Cup reverse at the hands of the same opponents seven days previously.

The encounter at the Eilan was also a reprise of an earlier Camanachd tie and Newtonmore looked as if they also were going to turn the tables on Kingussie when Iain Robinson in the first half and Craig MacLeod in the second put them 2-0 up.

However, Ruairidh Anderson gave Kingussie hope with eight minutes left, then Zander Michie earned them a point with just one minute remaining.

Two from Malcolm Clark and one each from Daniel MacVicar and Daniel Cameron put Oban Camanachd 4-0 up at half-time in Glasgow before MacVicar also completed his double.

Calum MacAulay and Duncan Davidson ensured that the derby points went to Lovat.

Newtonmore still top the Premiership by two points from Kingussie who have two games in hand. With almost half their programme complete, Mid Argyll still seek their first point and are five adrift of the pack.

At Tighnabruich, Scott Harvey edged unfancied Bute ahead with a penalty. However Kyles stormed back with two from Roddy MacDonald and one each from Finan Kennedy and Ross MacRae.

Two Ferguson Balliemore Cup ties went to extra time. Glenurquhart went 2-0 up at Inveraray before Campbell Watt and Fraser Watt sent Inveraray through 4-2 with late goals. Inveraray's Calum MacDonald and Glen's Daniel MacLean were both sent off with 10 minutes of extra time remaining.

And Ben Delaney scored twice in extra time to complete his hat trick for a 5-3 Lochaber victory.