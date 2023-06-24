Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Oban Camanachd won the Scottish Seafoods Celtic Society Cup for shinty's south area championship with a 2-0 victory over cup specialists Glasgow Mid Argyll at Yoker.

Daniel MacVicar opened for Camanachd midway through the first half, but the Oban side could only breathe easily from the penultimate minute, when Daniel MacCuish netted their second.

Kingussie stayed on track to defend their 2022 Grand Slam of all four major trophies - but only just - after a penalty shoot-out victory following a 2-2 draw at Newtonmore in the quarter-finals of the Artemis Macaulay Cup.

Steven MacDonald opened for Newtonmore with a penalty, but Zander Michie levelled before half time.

The second period had hardly begun when Ruaraidh Anderson gave Kingussie the lead, but that was soon neutralised by Drew MacDonald.

There was no more scoring in normal or extra time and Kingussie prevailed 3-0 in the shootout to maintain their Grand Slam defence.

Kinlochshiel swept Lovat aside 4-0 in the other north quarter-final.

It was one way traffic at Balmacara when Archie MacRae and Ali Nixon gave Kinlochshiel a 2-0 half time lead before Zander MacRae and Jordan Fraser put the Wester Ross side out of sight.

Darren Reid and Penri Jones both scored twice for Strathglass at Cannich to lift the home side to just one point adrift of Oban Celtic at the bottom of the second tier.

In the same league, Glenurquhart beat Fort William 2-0 to move into the second promotion place.