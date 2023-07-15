Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Newtonmore benefitted from an administrative error by local rivals Kingussie to go two points clear in the Mowi Premiership with a 2-1 away win over Kinlochshiel.

Skye's trip to Kingussie had to be postponed after the home side failed to make the required contact with the referee earlier in the week. The rules require the home side to contact the referee by the Wednesday before the game but after Kingussie failed to do this, no official was available.

Glasgow Mid Argyll got their first point at the 10th attempt from a 2-2 home draw with Beauly and Caberfeidh defeated Oban Camanachd 4-2 at Mossfield.

Danny Kelly struck late to secure the remaining Tulloch Camanachd Cup semi-final place for Lovat, 4-3 away to Kyles.

A Martin Hall double for Newtonmore bracketed John MacRae's response for Kinlochshiel. Inactive Kingussie have four games in hand.

The first half at Mossfield was goalless before Ross MacMillan put Camanachd ahead. Kevin Bartlett equalised and Daniel MacCuish put the Oban team back in front before a hat-trick from the prolific Craig Morrison turned the game Cabers' way. Top scorer Morrison has scored 24 goals in 13 Premiership games.

A strike early in each half from Ross Forbes put Beauly 2-0 up at Yoker but a double from Ewen Fraser grabbed a first point for Mid Argyll, who still trail their opponents by eight points at the bottom.

Lovat edged ahead twice through Graeme MacMillan and Fraser Heath. Conor Kennedy and Ross MacRae both equalised and Kennedy edged Kyles ahead. Another from Heath brought Lovat back level before Kelly's late winner.

Lochaber went back top of the National Division with a 4-2 home win over Inveraray in their game in hand and Oban Celtic fought back twice for a 2-2 draw with Col Glen.

A road closure caused by an accident on the A82 prevented Strathglass from reaching Kilmallie for their National Division game and the entire Glengarry support from getting to Fort William for the Single Team Club competition final. However, this did not prevent a 3-0 victory for Glengarry over Kilmory.