Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Swimmer Holly McGill is one of Scotland's best hopes of a medal

Trinbago 2023 may sound like a fresh update of a computer game, or perhaps even an online travel agency. But it is, in fact, the latest instalment of a real-life event played out by sports stars of the future from around the world.

Around 1,000 athletes and para-athletes are heading for Trinidad and Tobago for the week-long seventh Commonwealth Youth Games, which starts on Friday.

Among them will be 49 competitors from Scotland, which just happens to be the home of the games.

Here's what to look out for.

What are the Commonwealth Youth Games?

Well, like it's big daddy, the Commonwealth Games, it is an international multi-sport extravaganza for athletes aged 14-18 from former parts of the British Empire that, as the name suggests, remain part of the Commonwealth of Nations.

While the senior event dates back to the British Empire Games held in Canada in 1930, the concept of the youth games was created by Scotland in 2000.

The idea behind it was to give young athletes an early taste of a large-scale international sporting event and help develop youth sport within member countries.

Beach volleyball player Sasha Clegg-McKeown is one of those Scots "extremely excited" to be heading to the West Indies. "This will be a great experience and learning opportunity to help us along our junior beach volleyball career," she said.

Corey Campbell, who will compete on the track at 1500m and 3000m, is another who views it as "an honour to be selected" and the runner believes "my previous international experience will help".

What sports are involved?

While the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham embraced 280 events across 20 sports, athletes at Trinbago 2023 will be competing in seven sports across 99 medal events over six days of competition.

Seventy-one Commonwealth nations and territories will participate in swimming, athletics, cycling (road race, time trial, and track), triathlon, rugby sevens, beach volleyball and netball's shorter, faster format - FAST5.

Triathlon and FAST5 Netball are making their Commonwealth Youth Games debut at Trinbago 2023.

Has anybody famous competed previously?

Hannah Miley, Eilish McColgan and Josh Taylor all tasted success at the youth games

It is no surprise that some past Commonwealth Youth Games competitors have gone on to taste the big time at senior level.

Future world champion Josh Taylor made his Team Scotland debut in Pune, India, in 2008, when he won bronze. Fellow boxer Tyler Jolly took home a gold medal in the Bahamas in 2017 before going on to win bronze at the senior event five years later.

Winning a silver and two bronze medals in Australia in 2004 laid the foundations for swimmer Hannah Miley to become a Commonwealth Games champion in 2010 and 2014.

Meanwhile, long-distance runner Eilish McColgan also competed in India as she started a career that led to gold and silver on the track in Birmingham.

Who are the Scots to watch?

Team Scotland athletes will compete across all seven sports at Trinbago 2023.

Commonwealth Games Scotland has high hopes for backstroke and butterfly swimmer Holly McGill, which is no surprise considering she had a fifth-place finish at the last senior Games in Birmingham.

Team Scotland considers itself particularly strong in the middle-distance athletics events with Reiss Marshall and Amy Teasdale in the 3000m, Millie McClelland-Brooks in the 1500m and 800m runner Caleb McLeod.

Meanwhile, the rugby sevens squad includes Johnny Vesentei, who was in the Scotland squad for this season's Under-20 Six Nations.

Team Scotland for Trinbago 2023

Triathlon - Jessica Heeps, Alex Robin

Netball - Alexia Gillies, Amelie Smith, Becca McKelvie, Beth Logan, Elisabeth Clark, Eva Howitt, Heidi Dawson, McKenna Wilkinson, Niamh Trainer, Phoebe Haynes.

Beach Volleyball - Sasha Clegg-Mckeown and Iona Bell.

Athletics - Corey Campbell, Jenna Hilditch, Reiss Marshall, Millie McClelland-Brooks, Caleb McLeod, Dean Patterson, Amy Teasdale, Lidya Woldeselassie.

Swimming - Evan Davidson, Laurie Devine, Dean Fearne, Stefan Krawiec, Sean McCann, Holly McGill, Drew McKenzie, Matthew Ward.

Cycling - Joe Cosgrove, Sarah Johnson, Calum Moir, Elliot Rowe, Millie Thomson, Evie White.

Rugby 7s - Fergus Watson, Ben Morriss, Joe Townshend, Jack Craig, Fergus Wood, Robbie Baird, Matthew Urwin, Jack Hocking, Hugo Alderson, Johnny Ventisei, Benjamin Roger, Ross Birnie, Ritchie Mitchell.