Late goals against Lovat from Ross McMillan and Malcolm Clark sent Oban Camanachd through to the Tulloch Camanachd Cup final to face holders Kingussie in Inverness on 16 September.

Meanwhile, Kingussie went a point clear in the Mowi Premiership with a 1-1 draw away to Kinlochshiel. Skye edged clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 defeat of Glasgow Mid Argyll at Yoker while Beauly sank more deeply into it when they lost 3-0 away to Kyles.

Glenurquhart remained top of the National Division with a 6-1 derby defeat of Strathglass in shinty's longest standing 136-year-old local derby at Cannich. Fort William went second following their very late 3-0 defeat of Inveraray.

During 86 minutes of deadlock at Fort William, Camanachd had more of the play while Lovat had the better chances, including a golden one missed by Fraser Heath.

The goals at Balmacara came at the extremes when Ruairidh Anderson gave Kingussie the lead in the fourth minute and Archie MacRae equalised in the penultimate one.

A Ross Gordon goal split a Willie MacKinnon double for Skye against Mid Argyll. Two from Scott MacDonald and one from Robbie MacLeod gave Kyles the verdict over Beauly, who are now three points adrift of the pack but still eight ahead of Mid Argyll.

Daniel MacLean and John Barr got two each at Cannich for Glenurquhart, who scored three in each half.

It took Fort William's Graham Campbell 84 minutes to break the deadlock but there was still time for a Victor Smith double, which more or less ended Inveraray's promotion chances.

The day's biggest scoreline was Bute's 16-0 South Division 1 romp at Ardnamurchan, while a 4-2 success for far travelled Lewis against Boleskine was the island side's ninth consecutive victory in North Division 2.