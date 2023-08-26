Last updated on .From the section Scotland

The top of the Premiership remains unchanged with victories for leaders Kingussie - 1-0 on Skye - and second-placed Newtonmore, who prevailed 4-0 at Beauly.

Ruairidh Anderson scored Kingussie's goal just three minutes into the game.

The Camanachd Association have confirmed that the two-point penalty imposed on Kingussie for failing to contact a referee in July has not yet been applied despite the club's appeal having been rejected.

There's no further comment from the governing body.

Steven MacDonald had Newtonmore 2-0 up after only four minutes and Iain Robinson soon made it 3-0 and Arron Macbean completed the scoring before half time.

A 3-3 draw at Lovat eased Oban Camanachd a further point clear of the relegation zone.

At Balgate, Lewis Cameron opened for Oban midway through the first half and Lewis Tawse grabbed a quick equaliser.

Craig MacMillan put Camanachd ahead again before Greg Matheson and Tawse in the second half put Lovat in front for the first time.

Scott MacMillan then salvaged the point for Camanachd that puts them four points clear of second bottom Beauly, with Glasgow Mid Argyll already relegated.

Lochaber went top of the National Division with a 6-3 defeat of Strathglass, with Ben Delaney scoring twice. Strathglass, despite a hat trick from top scorer Penri Jones, remain bottom.

A Calum MacDougall hat trick helped Kilmallie to a 5-2 defeat of Col Glen.

Fort William won the Strathdearn Cup for the North reserve team championship 2-1 over Kinlochshiel. The corresponding South award, the Bullough Cup, went to Kyles 3-2 over Glasgow Mid Argyll.