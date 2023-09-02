On shinty's women's finals day at Newtonmore, Skye defeated Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-0 to win the top award, the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup.

Kinlochshiel overwhelmed Inverness 14-1 to lift the second tier award, the Mowi Challenge Cup.

The men's under-21 inter-area match at Oban produced a 3-1 victory for the North over the South.

An Abbie MacLean double put Skye well in control at half-time. Caitlin MacLean scored in the second half to confirm the trophy's journey over the Skye Bridge.

For years, the MacRae clan have been the cornerstone of Kinlochshiel's male team and in the Mowi final the MacRae women showed that they can be just as deadly. Lorna MacRae scored six as Shiel ran riot and there was one more from Katie MacRae. However, the MacKenzies were hard on their heels with five from Lexi and one from Isabelle.

In the men's match for the Caol Cup, Euan MacCormack opened for the North in the first half and Scott MacVicar equalised on the hour. Ross Gordon and Archie MacRae went on to win the game for the North.

In North Division 2, Lewis overwhelmed Strathglass 9-0 to complete their programme with a run of 12 straight wins, including one walk over. Lochcarron now need two wins and a draw from their three games in hand to overhaul the island side for the title.