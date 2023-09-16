Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie have lifted the trophy 25 times

Kingussie retained the Tulloch Camanachd Cup as a late rocket from Ruaridh Anderson against Oban Camanachd secured the trophy for the 25th time.

Camanachd, who defeated Kingussie in the Macaulay Cup final four weeks ago, enjoyed pressure in a largely uninspiring final at Bught Park, Inverness, but the game's one golden opportunity fell to the Badenoch side.

Kingussie had the bulk of the early pressure and a great through run by Anderson was only ended when he was fouled, but the free hit was spurned.

However, Camanachd fought back into the game and Lewis Cameron had an effort deflected behind for a corner and then shot over from a later set piece.

Kingussie regained the upper hand towards the end of the opening 45 and captain James Falconer had a shot stopped by the feet of Oban goalkeeper Cameron Sutherland seconds before his next effort went just over.

An equally slow burning second half eventually produced a weak clearance by Kingussie goalkeeper Bob MacGregor that let MacVicar in, but his effort was ineffective.

Lee Borthwick shot past for Kingussie before a period of Camanachd pressure during which Malcom Clark fired in a square free hit, but Lewis Cameron could only return it across the face of the goal.

Anderson produced another electric run up the inside left channel that was only stopped by a sold tackle from Oban captain Daniel Sloss, who won the Albert Smith Memorial Medal for being man of the match.

As the prospect of extra time began to loom, Camanachd enjoyed a further extended period of pressure but failed to get many shots away.

Then, out of the blue with two minutes left, Anderson found the time and space at the other end of fire home a spectacular 30-yard shot to retain the trophy.