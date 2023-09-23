Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Caberfeidh blew the Mowi Premiership wide open with their second league defeat this season of leaders and champions Kingussie with a 1-0 scoreline at Strathpeffer.

Kyles remained in contention after a 4-1 defeat of Skye.

Beauly staved off relegation for at least another week as they edged local rivals Lovat 4-3 at Braeview.

Oban Camanachd came from behind to defeat already relegated Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-1 at Mossfield.

Glenurquhart secured a return to the Premiership with a goalless draw with Kilmallie in the National Division.

Craig Morrison struck for Caberfeidh midway through the second half to increase his season's tally to 30 goals, 17 ahead of the next contender, Iain Robinson of Newtonmore.

In a three-minute period in the first half, two from Scott MacDonald and one from Will Cowie put Kyles well in charge. Jordan Murchison pulled one back for Skye in the second half and Ron MacVicar got a late fourth for Kyles.

Craig Anderson put Mid Argyll ahead midway through the first half. Oban responded with two from Lewis Cameron and one each from Malcolm Clark and Daniel MacVicar.

Ross Forbes opened early for Beauly and Euan MacCormack made it 2-0. Forbes scored again after Marc MacLachlan pulled one back. Greg Matheson pulled Lovat level before Calum Flynn's 72nd-minute winner for underdogs Beauly.

Kingussie remain ahead of Newtonmore on goal difference but with two games in hand and Kyles and Cabers a point behind. Beauly remain favourites to join Mid Argyll in the second tier next season.

Glenurquhart's clean sheet secured the Drumnadrochit side a return to the top flight for the first time since 2018.