There's no change at the top of the Premiership after victories for the top three.

Leaders Kingussie edged home 2-1 at Beauly to relegate the home side, Newtonmore won 3-1 at already relegated Glasgow Mid Argyll, and Kyles continued their remarkable charge with a spectacular 5-0 rout of Kinlochshiel at Balmacara.

In the other Premiership game, Skye overwhelmed Oban Camanachd 4-0.

A 6-1 defeat at Kilmallie ensured relegation from the National Division for Strathglass.

Following a goalless first half at Beauly, Finlay MacLennan put the home side ahead soon after the restart. Savio Genini soon equalised and Ruaraidh Anderson grabbed a late winner for Kingussie.

Calum McLay got an early opener for Mid Argyll, who remained ahead until conceding an own goal midway through the second half. Dan Craven put Newtonmore ahead and Iain Robinson scored a late clincher.

Two from Conor Kennedy and one each from Will Cowie, Ross MacRae and Scott MacDonald completed Kyles' rout of Kinlochshiel.

A Ross MacKinnon double, one from Neil MacVicar and a Ross Gordon penalty secured a great result for Skye.

Kingussie head Newtonmore by a goal difference of two, but have two games in hand. Kyles, who looked relegation candidates mid season, are one point behind but have played one more than Kingussie.

Ben MacKinnon and Aidan Love both scored doubles for Kilmallie to relegate Strathglass who will be replaced in the second tier by South Division 1 champions Bute.

Oban Celtic celebrated their safety with a2-all draw against champions Lochaber.