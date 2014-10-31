Olympic champion Peter Wilson retires from double trap shooting

Media playback is not supported on this device GB star Wilson wins shooting gold

Olympic double trap shooting gold medallist Peter Wilson has announced his retirement at the age of 28.

Wilson gave Britain a first shooting gold for 12 years when he won at London 2012 and has also achieved a world record and world number one status.

His last appearance for British Shooting came at the Al Ain World Cup in 2013 when he sealed his third title.

"I would rather go out at the top and move on to the next challenge," said Wilson, who will move into coaching.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Wilson said: "I took some time off to collect my thoughts and sadly from that point of view I decided I am enjoying my time off far too much.

"The idea of getting back into competitive shooting wasn't one that fitted in my life so I decided to call it time."

Wilson's 2013 World Cup success - where he claimed another gold - proved to be his final major event, as he realised he could not defend his Olympic title at the Rio Games in 2016.

"I was lucky enough to win a large competition last year and I just didn't get the buzz I had in the past," he said.

"I do this because I love it, I love representing my country, I love winning and you therefore need to love training because you won't win without training. That's the part I'm struggling with.

"I'm sorry for leading people astray, but I'm happy with the decision I've made and I think I am heading in the right direction."

Wilson, who travelled with his gold medal on the London Underground following his victory and was made an MBE in 2012, added he would now pursue other interests such as taking over the family farm as well as run a small business based around shooting.

He will also now take on the role of double trap coach for young British shooter, James Dedman and said: "I believe he has the talent to go all the way to the very top but at the moment he is a junior. He is a really exciting prospect for the future. I see a lot of me in him and that's very exciting.

Chief executive of British Shooting, Hamish McInnes, said: "Peter Wilson's successes while representing British Shooting have been remarkable. His determination, dedication and attention to detail have made him a phenomenal athlete and we are proud that he represented our sport on the world stage.

"He may be stepping down from competitive shooting, but we look forward to continuing our relationship moving forward to ensure our sport continues to grow and become ever-more popular."

British Shooting's team leader from London 2012, Phil Scanlan, added: "Peter has been a great ambassador for the sport of shooting.

"His dedication and hard work have set a great example to the next group of shooters coming through and looking to follow in his footsteps."

