Aaron Heading: Briton wins World Cup trap gold in Malta

Heading (centre) won Britain's second gold medal of the Malta World Cup

Britain's Aaron Heading won his first World Cup title in five years with trap gold in Siggiewi, Malta.

The 31-year-old, who last won gold in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, in 2013, scored 42 out of 50 targets to defeat China's Du Yu.

It marked Britain's second gold medal of the Malta World Cup after Amber Hill, 20, won her first shotgun title of the season with skeet victory.

"I knew if I kept it together, anything could happen," said Heading.

"Going into the last 10 clays I was so focussed on bringing home the gold."

Heading won trap silver at April's Commonwealth Games in Australia to secure his fourth Commonwealth medal - having won gold and bronze in Delhi before silver in Glasgow in 2014.

"I've now shot six international finals back to back. It's been a long time coming, I've been there or thereabouts and now I've got it," he said.

The final shotgun World Cup event of 2018 will take place in Tucson, US, from 9-19 July.