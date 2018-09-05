World Shooting Championships: GB's Seonaid McIntosh wins 50m rifle prone gold

Seonaid McIntosh (centre) won two bronze medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Great Britain's Seonaid McIntosh won the 50m rifle prone at the World Shooting Championships in South Korea.

The 22-year-old Scot shot a perfect 10.9 with her final effort in Changwon to finish on 623.3 points.

Germany's Isabella Straub won silver - 0.2 points behind - with Slovakia's Daniela Demjen Peskova a further 0.4 points back.

McIntosh, who won team bronze on Tuesday, said: "I don't think I'm quite aware of what it is I've done yet."

She added: "Winning a team medal yesterday helped me because I wasn't so nervous today, plus I learned from my match yesterday to allow me to put in a better performance today.

"It was a tough competition. I just tried to work on making today's performance better than yesterday's and didn't really think about the outcome."

Seonaid and sister Jennifer have also won seven Commonwealth Games medals between them.