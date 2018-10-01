Commonwealth Games double gold medallist David Phelps retires

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Wales' David Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold for Wales

Double Commonwealth Games gold medallist David Phelps has announced his retirement from shooting.

Phelps won the first of his gold medals at the 2006 Games in Melbourne in the 50m rifle prone gold.

The Cardiff shooter repeated the feat on the Gold Coast in April 2018 when he won gold on his 41st birthday.

"I have enjoyed my long career and feel very fortunate to have met an amazing bunch of like-minded athletes," said Phelps.