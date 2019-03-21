ISSF World Cup: Bronze for GB pair Barr & Coward-Holley

Barr and Coward-Holley won GB's first medal of the ISSF World Cup

Team GB pair Kirsty Barr and Matt Coward-Holley have won bronze in the mixed trap event at the ISSF World Cup.

Australia's Laetisha Scanlan and James Willett won gold ahead of Kayle Browning and Brian Burrows of the USA.

Barr and Coward-Holley emerged from a tense shoot-off to reach the final in Mexico where they finished in third.

"It feels brilliant to win bronze. It was tough today as it was very high scoring so we really had to dig in right to the end," said Barr.

"You just have to keep going. You're shooting for yourself but you're also shooting for your teammate. If you have a bad run of shots you have to put it behind you and keep going, because in this event you really never know what is going to happen."

The bronze-medal win adds to the individual trap silver medals Northern Ireland shooter Barr won at the European Championships and Commonwealth Games in 2018.