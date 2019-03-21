ISSF World Cup: Britain's Matt Coward-Holley and Kirsty Barr claim bronze

Belfast's Kirsty Barr and Chelmsford shooter Matt Coward-Holley won Britain's first medal in Acapulco

Matt Coward-Holley and Kirsty Barr won Britain's first medal at the ISSF World Cup after sealing bronze in the mixed trap shooting in Acapulco, Mexico.

The British pair finished on 34 points, behind second-placed USA on 43 and gold-medal winners Australia on 46.

Barr said: "It feels brilliant to win bronze. It was tough as it was very high scoring so we really had to dig in right to the end."

Coward-Holley added: "It feels great to get into a final and win a medal."

The mixed trap team event will make its debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.