Kirsty Barr: Craigavon shooter wins World Cup silver and banks Olympic spot for GB

Barr won a silver medal in the women's trap at last year's Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland shooter Kirsty Barr has clinched a silver medal for Great Britain in the women's trap at the World Cup event in Abu Dhabi.

The Craigavon woman's performance in the United Arab Emirates secures Great Britain an Olympic place in the event at next year's Tokyo Games.

The final athlete Olympic selection will be made by British Shooting.

Barr, 30, was beaten to the gold by Carole Cormenier from France who hit 44 of 50 targets to 41 for Barr.

Earlier, last year's Commonwealth Games silver medallist progressed to the six-woman final.

Barr will compete in the mixed trap later this week in Al Ain.

Her 2018 NI Commonwealth Games team-mate Alexandra Skeggs will make her GB debut in the women's skeet also looking for a top-two finish that would clinch an Olympic place for her country in that discipline.

Barr's 2018 season also saw her winning a European Championship silver plus a mixed pairs trap bronze at the World Championships along with British team-mate Aaron Heading.