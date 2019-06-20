Commonwealth Games: Shooting's exclusion from Birmingham moves a step closer

David Calvert (left) first competed at the Commonwealth Games in 1978

Shooting's exclusion from the 2022 Commonwealth Games has moved a step closer after the sport's appeal against the decision was rejected.

If the verdict is confirmed next month by the Games' member associations, David Calvert will not have the chance to add to his eight Games medals

Calvert, 68, has won four gold and four bronze in 11 Games appearances.

Northern Ireland shooters Kirsty Barr and Gareth McAuley are also set to miss the Games after winning medals in 2018.

Calvert first competed at the 1978 Games in Edmonton.

Former RAF pilot Calvert retains hope that shooting will be reinstated for the 2026 Games and hasn't ruled out competing then - even though he will be in mid-70s then.

Shooting has been part of every Commonwealth Games since 1966 - bar the 1970 Games in Edinburgh.

With archery also having missed out, organisers have proposed adding women's T20 cricket, beach volleyball and para table tennis to the Birmingham programme.

All three sports have been approved by the executive board of the Commonwealth Games Federation [CGF].

Final confirmation on the three recommended sports depends on a vote by the CGF's 71 member associations, with an announcement expected in the next six weeks.

Ian Reid, CEO of Birmingham 2022 said: "Our recommendation of adding women's cricket, beach volleyball and Para table tennis is the result of a thorough review and we believe these sports would help us to enhance the existing programme and reach new audiences, while showcasing the sports to our local community, spectators and fans across the world watching on TV.

"It's also a selection that could help ensure that the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the most inclusive in history, with a potential for the largest ever para-sports programme, and more female medallists than ever before, representing a great story not just for Birmingham 2022, but for women's sport in general."