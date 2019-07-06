ISSF World Championships: Britain's Jeremy Bird wins bronze

Jeremy Bird (left) shot 46 in the final and was just two clays off qualifying for the gold medal match

Britain's Jeremy Bird has won bronze in Olympic skeet shooting at the ISSF World Championships in Lonato, Italy.

Bird was beaten to the title by Czech Republic's Tomas Nydrle, who took gold, while Italy's Tammaro Cassandro won silver.

Fellow Briton Ben Llewellin, 24, finished fifth having qualified for the final in third place.

"It's taken so long to get anywhere near this moment and now it's incredible," Bird, 30, said.

"We were feeling the burn of the sun in the final but I just had to keep going no matter how hot and sweaty I got."

Bird's team-mate Matt Coward-Holley won gold in the Olympic trap shooting event on Wednesday.

Coward-Holley also won bronze for Britain in the world team event alongside Nathan Hales and Aaron Heading.