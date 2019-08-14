Commonwealth Games 2022: Proposed shooting event cannot take place in the UK

Sanjeev Rajput won a gold medal for India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

A Commonwealth shooting championships cannot take place in the UK alongside the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, organisers have said.

Shooting has been controversially left out of the Games, prompting the threat of a boycott by India, but it had been hoped to hold a parallel event.

Sports Minister Nigel Adams has told BBC Sport he hopes for a "compromise".

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) say a Commonwealth Championships cannot be held at the same time as the Games.

"Commonwealth Championships may not be held in the host country three months prior to or after the Commonwealth Games, and only with the approval of the CGF Executive Board," said CGF chief executive David Grevemberg.

A Commonwealth Championships is often held as a test event for the Commonwealth Games.

Shooting has been part of all but one Commonwealth Games since 1966.

India has a proud record and shooters won 16 of the country's 66 medals, including seven golds, at last year's Gold Coast Games.

Last month, it was announced beach volleyball, Para-table tennis and women's cricket had been put forward for a place at Birmingham 2022, with shooting being turned down despite expressing interest in being part of the Games.

India's dispute could cause alarm within the UK government, which hopes the £788m Commonwealth Games will be an advert for global, post-Brexit Britain and help secure trade deals.

Adams told BBC Sport: "Of course we want to see India participate in the 2022 Games. I understand there are issues around shooting.

"I have written to the CGF to see how we can accommodate a Commonwealth Shooting Championships in or around the time of the Commonwealth Games.

"I am hopeful we can find some resolution and that there is some form of Commonwealth shooting championships in 2022.

"It's a matter for the CGF what sports they have in the Games. I am hopeful that some compromise can be made."