Seonaid McIntosh wins air rifle silver at ISSF World Cup

McIntosh won two bronze medals for Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh won silver in the 10m women's air rifle at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Rio.

It is Britain's first air rifle medal at a World Cup since Louise Minett took silver in Atlanta 20 years ago.

McIntosh, 23, from Edinburgh, qualified in seventh place with a score of 628.9, before scoring 250.6 in the final.

"I'm more pleased with this medal than most previous ones as air rifle is an event I'm not so good at," she said.