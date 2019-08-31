Shooting: GB's Seonaid McIntosh wins second World Cup medal

From the section

McIntosh's gold was the first world cup gold for a female British rifle shooter

Britain's Seonaid McIntosh claimed her second medal of the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Rio with gold in the Three Positions Rifle event.

McIntosh, 23, from Edinburgh, added to her 10m women's air rifle silver won earlier in the week.

British Shooting said Saturday's victory was the first ever World Cup gold for a GB female rifle shooter.

"Huge congrats to the Scottish shooter and her coach," it added.

McIntosh scored a total 461.2 from kneeling, prone and standing positions, beating South Korea's Jehee Kim and Ruijiao Pei of China.