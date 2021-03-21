Amber Hill earns Great Britain an Olympics quota place with shooting World Cup win
Last updated on .From the section Shooting
Amber Hill earned Great Britain a Tokyo Olympic Games quota place with victory in the women's skeet at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in India.
Hill, who represented Team GB at Rio 2016, took the gold medal following a shoot-off with Kazakhstan's Zoya Kravchenko in New Dehli.
It was her first competition of the year after several postponements because of Covid-19 restrictions.
India's Ganemat Sekhon took bronze.