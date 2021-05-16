Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Coward-Holley and Hegarty will represent Great Britain in Tokyo

Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley and Kirsty Hegarty won gold in the mixed trap pairs at the Shotgun World Cup in Italy.

The pair scored 39ex 50 in Lonato to beat finalists San Marino, who managed 34ex 50.

Coward-Holley and Hegarty will be representing GB at July's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"Bad light had an impact on the scores, but overall we're very happy," said England's Coward-Holley.

"This has been the icing on the cake for the trip. Everyone has shot really well and it's a fantastic end."

Hegarty, from Northern Ireland, added: "To come away with the medal is fantastic.

"We now just have a couple more internationals in the Green Cup and the European Championships as we build towards the Olympics."