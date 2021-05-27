Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Amber Hill is ranked number one in the world

Great Britain's Amber Hill won bronze in the women's skeet at the European Shooting Championships in Croatia.

Hill, 23, earned Britain a Tokyo Olympics quota place with victory in India in March and then won World Cup silver in Italy earlier this month.

The world number one represented Team GB at Rio 2016 and is hoping to be added to the team for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games in July.

"I'm really pleased and everything is coming together now," she said.

"This year is time for change and things are on the rise.

"We're going to be working very hard heading towards the Olympics now and see what happens there."

Hill's European bronze medal supersedes her previously won Olympic quota place, meaning it will now be recorded as having been secured at the European Championships instead of via a world ranking space.

The competition was moved to Osijek in Croatia from Azerbaijan capital Baku because of Covid-19 restrictions and is Hill's last international event before Tokyo.